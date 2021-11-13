Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after acquiring an additional 539,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,662,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $674,321,000 after acquiring an additional 79,108 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $93.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

