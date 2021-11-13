ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $17.62 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. Analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $313,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $93,624.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,498,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 359,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,334,000 after acquiring an additional 241,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 742,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 185,456 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.