ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.49

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.49 and last traded at $102.49, with a volume of 72 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.10.
IX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 52.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 116.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 61.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
ORIX Company Profile (NYSE:IX)
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
