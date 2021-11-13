ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.49

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.49 and last traded at $102.49, with a volume of 72 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.10.

IX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get ORIX alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 52.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 116.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 61.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.