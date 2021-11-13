Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,642 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $55,606,000 after purchasing an additional 128,675 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $2,657,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.04.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.