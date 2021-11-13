Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,913 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,139,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,317,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Shares of ABT opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.23. The stock has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,283 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

