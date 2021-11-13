Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $250.67 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $257.53. The stock has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.43.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

