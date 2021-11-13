Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.1% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,973.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,012.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,835.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,631.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

