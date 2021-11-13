Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 546 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises about 1.4% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 224,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $157.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.57 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

