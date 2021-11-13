Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $310.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

