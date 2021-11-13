Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ortho Clinical Diagnostics deals with in vitro and in vivo diagnostic substances. “

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OCDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of OCDX opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $826,042.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,420,479 shares of company stock valued at $427,435,067 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.