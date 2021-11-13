Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 68,042 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $912,443.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 68,542 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $919,148.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $883,252,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 13.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,490,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,993,000 after buying an additional 1,665,729 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $276,186,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $154,169,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after buying an additional 719,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

