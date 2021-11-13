O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Trading 2.2% Higher

O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.69 and last traded at $57.68. 48,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 127,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000.

