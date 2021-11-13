Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,305,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,740,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 721,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 211,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 16,696 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 283.38%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

