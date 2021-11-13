Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Otonomy stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,811. The firm has a market cap of $127.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Otonomy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Otonomy by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

