Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Otonomy stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 161,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,811. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Otonomy by 378.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

