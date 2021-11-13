Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

OTIC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 161,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,811. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $127.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 378.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

