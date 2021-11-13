Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Sells $400,302.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $400,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $112.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.95.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Overstock.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Overstock.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.