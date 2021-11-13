Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Sells $400,302.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $400,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $112.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.95.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Overstock.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Overstock.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
