Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OVID stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 150,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,673. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $241.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 46,678 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 112,266 shares in the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
