Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

OMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,782. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

