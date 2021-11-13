Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $8.08 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OXLC shares. B. Riley started coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

