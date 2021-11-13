Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $32,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PACB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,346,000 after acquiring an additional 430,821 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,799 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% in the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,473,000 after acquiring an additional 669,334 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 54.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,122,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PACB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PACB opened at $27.32 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

