PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada Sells 68,182 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 11th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,690,461.72.

On Friday, September 10th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $3,030,008.08.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 90.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,775 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PagerDuty by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,045,000 after acquiring an additional 953,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

