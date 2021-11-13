Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Progyny by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

PGNY stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,585 shares of company stock worth $40,840,008 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

