Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 160.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 97.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 574.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 25.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 84.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $114,194.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,973 shares of company stock worth $312,075. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSP stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

