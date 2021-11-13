Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 25,037 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,037 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.20%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

