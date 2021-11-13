Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 6,882 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $82.09 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average of $69.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

