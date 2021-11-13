Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 75,486 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,486 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIV. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 31.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,768,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 181,165 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 866.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 539,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 483,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,808,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,901,000 after purchasing an additional 967,390 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

