Pangolin (PNG) Trading Up 22.5% This Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Pangolin has a market cap of $117.09 million and $2.90 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00072892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00073998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00098028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,615.42 or 0.07209126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,214.00 or 1.00300066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,421,149 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.