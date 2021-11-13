Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 5,342,729 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 205.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,942,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342,729 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $254,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in CSX by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

