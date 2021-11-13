Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,494,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 69,298 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Boeing worth $357,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA stock opened at $220.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $178.71 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.27.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

