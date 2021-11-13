Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 21,425 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,086,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $282,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Stryker by 384.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1,943.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after buying an additional 48,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $264.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.98 and a 200 day moving average of $263.81. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

