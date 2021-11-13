Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 65,796 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,686,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,796 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $393,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $118.96 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.01 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

