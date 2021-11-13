Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.63). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In related news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $49,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 380,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $44,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,419 shares of company stock valued at $432,225. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $11.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

