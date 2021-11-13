Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada raised Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Parex Resources stock opened at C$22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.51.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.84%.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

