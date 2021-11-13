Park City Group (PCYG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 6.98%.
NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $100.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.38.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
