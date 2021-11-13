Park City Group (PCYG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $100.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Park City Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Park City Group worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

