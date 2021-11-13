Park National Corp OH Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $469.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $450.02 and a 200 day moving average of $438.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $355.49 and a 52 week high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

