Park National Corp OH Has $174 Million Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,426,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Park National comprises 7.3% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Park National Corp OH owned 8.73% of Park National worth $174,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park National by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Park National by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Park National by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Park National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Park National by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $138.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $98.30 and a 1-year high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.