Park National Corp OH Has $18.44 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,702 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

PFE opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

