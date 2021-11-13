Park National Corp OH Has $22.31 Million Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,079 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $22,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 47,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 834,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,002 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $49.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.