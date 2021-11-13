Park National Corp OH Has $27.29 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK opened at $971.49 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $658.29 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $899.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $887.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

