Park National Corp OH Has $47.58 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 294,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.0% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $142.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

