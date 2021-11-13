Particl Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00002839 BTC on exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $21.35 million and $6,646.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,713,283 coins and its circulating supply is 11,688,879 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

