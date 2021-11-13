PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

NYSE:ID opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. PARTS iD has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in PARTS iD during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

