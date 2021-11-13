Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Party City Holdco from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

PRTY stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.24. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.