Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Patterson Companies worth $11,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

