Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Down to $34.56

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.56, but opened at $32.58. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 55 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have commented on PYCR. Raymond James began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Paycor HCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYCR)
Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
Read More: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.