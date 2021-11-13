Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Down to $34.56

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.56, but opened at $32.58. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 55 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYCR. Raymond James began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

