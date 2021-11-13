PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $310.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $360.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.85.

PYPL stock opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a twelve month low of $183.54 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

