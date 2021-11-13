PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $44.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 20,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 136,271 shares.The stock last traded at $32.74 and had previously closed at $31.85.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in PDF Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.45.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.