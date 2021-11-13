Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON PCTN opened at GBX 98.70 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. Picton Property Income has a twelve month low of GBX 68.50 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 100.60 ($1.31). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 151.86. The stock has a market cap of £540.49 million and a P/E ratio of 15.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

