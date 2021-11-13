Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Pegasystems by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,274 shares of company stock valued at $422,308. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.00. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.38%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

